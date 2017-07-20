Government to announce plan for student accommodation for Dublin today
The Government will launch their plan for student accommodation this morning.
It comes as a UK-based student accommodation firm has announced a development in Dublin city centre.
They are creating a 300 bed complex on Aungier St, with construction to start early next year.
The USI have this week been calling for people to let out their spare rooms to students struggling to find a place to live.
