Government taskforce launched to examine gender gap in education system

Third level institutions face losing some of their funding if they don’t take steps to correct their gender balance.

A Gender Equality task-force has been appointed which will review the recruitment and promotion policies currently in place in higher education institutions.

It follows a Higher Education Authority report which confirms we have a persistent problem with a lack of women in top academic positions.

Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor says it's discrimination, and she's determined to end it.

She said: "The message to the higher education institutes is that there is no where to hide and that gender inequality which is alive and well in our education institutes, will be eradicated."