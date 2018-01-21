Government suffer dip in support in first political opinion poll of 2018

Fine Gael has taken a slight dip in support in the latest opinion poll published this morning.

The first Sunday Times / Behaviour & Attitudes poll for 2018 shows support for the party is down two points to 32%.

There was no change for Fianna Fail on 26%

Sinn Fein and Labour are both up a point to 18% and 6% respectively - while other parties remain largely unchanged.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 voters nationwide between 4-16 January.

