Government suffer dip in support in first political opinion poll of 2018
21/01/2018 - 08:49:00Back to Poll Ireland Home
Fine Gael has taken a slight dip in support in the latest opinion poll published this morning.
The first Sunday Times / Behaviour & Attitudes poll for 2018 shows support for the party is down two points to 32%.
There was no change for Fianna Fail on 26%
Sinn Fein and Labour are both up a point to 18% and 6% respectively - while other parties remain largely unchanged.
Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll— john burns (@JohnBurnsST) January 20, 2018
Fine Gael 32% -2
Fianna Fail 26% n/c
Sinn Fein 18% + 1
Independets & Others 18% -1
Labour 6% +1
* correction to earlier tweet. SF up one, not down one
The poll was conducted among 1,000 voters nationwide between 4-16 January.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here