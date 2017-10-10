Government set to repeat 'the mistakes of the past' in Budget, says Labour

The Labour Party is claiming that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are set to repeat the mistakes of the past in this Budget.

The party's calling for an emphasis on investment in services rather than tax cuts.

Labour's Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says he's concerned that Education in particular is being forgotten:

"That seems to be the obsession with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - going back to the mistakes of the past, trying to cut taxes while increasing spending,"

"We're saying that a very small amount of investment could make a real difference in education, but education is not featuring at all in the Budget discussions, and that's extremely disappointing."