Government pressed to urgently introduce Public Health Alcohol Bill

A health expert is calling on the Government to introduce the Public Health Alcohol Bill as a matter of urgency in order to save lives.

The Bill, which was published in December 2015, by then Minister for Health Leo Varadkar, has not been passed by the Oireachtas in the intervening years.

Approximately 2,000 people in Ireland have died as a direct result of alcohol consumption since then.

Minimum Unit Pricing, restrictions on advertising, as well as the introduction of health warnings on alcohol products are some of the measures which would be introduced through the Bill.

The Public Health Alcohol Bill was introduced almost two years ago. Since its introduction about 2,000 people in Ireland have died as a direct result of alcohol consumption," said the Chair of Alcohol Health Alliance Ireland, Professor Frank Murray.

Prof. Murray, a liver specialist at Beaumount Hospital, said a lack of action is costing lives.

"Everyday the Bill isn't enacted or is delayed is costing lives. I exhort that its pass through the Oireachtas is rapid," he said.