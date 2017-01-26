Government loses two Dáil votes

The Government has suffered two more losses in the Dáil this lunchtime.

It is after Fianna Fáil refused to support the Government position on two votes, dealing with fossil fuels and tracker mortgages.

TDs instead passed a bill from independent TD Thomas Pringle, who wants the State to sell all of its stakes in fossil fuel companies.

Meanwhile the Government also failed in its attempt to amend a Sinn Féin motion on tracker mortgages.