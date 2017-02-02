Government hoping to avoid mistakes of the past with new planning strategy

The Government is promising that its new plan to develop all of Ireland will not make in the same mistakes as the previous national spatial strategy.

Ireland 2040 will try and divert growth away from Dublin and around the country as the population is set to increase by half a million in the next 25 years.

What will Ireland look like in 2040? Have your say! #Ireland2040 #GetInvolved pic.twitter.com/Q10fIEznOU — Ireland2040 Our Plan (@Ire2040) February 2, 2017

A public consultation has been launched, and draft plans will be produced over the coming months before the final plan is put before the Dáil towards the end of the year.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Simon Coveney, says it is about deciding how we want Ireland to grow and develop.

"This is about, first of all, setting out a series of priorities in terms of how we make decisions around where money goes," he said.

"So is it for a motorway between Cork and Limerick? Is a motorway between Mullingar and Sligo?

"Do we need to focus on new hospitals in cities that we think are going to grow in the next 20 years, or should they be in places where populations are unlikely to increase?

"The same with schools and so on."