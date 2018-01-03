Government 'has a lot of challenges ahead' but public don't want an election, says Humphreys

There is no appetite for a general election this year according to the Minister for Business.

Heather Humphreys said the Government still has lots of work to do and hopes it will have the full year to do it.

The Minister said the public does not want an election.

"First of all, I don't have a crystal ball. Secondly, this Government has a lot of challenges ahead of it," she said.

"I've been out and about around the Christmas period and people are saying to me: 'We don't want an election, we're glad there was no election'," Minister Humphreys added.

"I think that we need to continue on to do the work that the people elected us to do," she said.