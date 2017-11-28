Government given go-ahead to repay €5.5bn in bailout loans
The Government has received approval to repay €5.5bn in bailout loans early.
The European Financial Stability Fund gave the go ahead to the plans, which will see the Exchequer save around €150m in interest.
The loans will be repaid in full to the IMF, Sweden and Denmark.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe welcomed the decision and said it puts Ireland in a stronger financial position for the future.
