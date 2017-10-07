Government facing pushback on plans to build high rise housing
The Government is facing a pushback from councillors in Dublin on plans to build high-rise housing blocks.
Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has suggested student accommodation-style buildings that could be affordable for young professionals living in the capital.
But Green party councillor Ciaran Cuffe believes high-rise isn't the answer.
He said: "I think we all want to see more housing and we want to see the price of housing come down but I think the idea that high rise will solve this as a quickfix solution is somewhat misplaced.
"What we want to see is high density buildings, not necessarily a rush to high rise in the city centre."
