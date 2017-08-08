Government department name changes could cost State €15k
Changes to the names of Government departments may cost the State €15,000.
It will cost about €5,000 to change signage and the ministerial seal at the re-branded Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, according to the Irish Times.
The Department of Jobs has also been changed to the Department of Enterprise and Innovation.
The Department of Social Protection is also due to undergo a re-brand this year.
