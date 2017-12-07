Government confirms over 3,600 social homes under construction
The Government has confirmed over 3,600 social homes are under construction.
Yesterday, it approved an extra €100m for housing and homelessness for 2017.
The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says this brings the total funding provided to €1.4bn for this year.
The money will support the delivery of new homes, family hubs and emergency accommodation.
