Government confirms over 3,600 social homes under construction

Back to Homelessness Ireland Home

The Government has confirmed over 3,600 social homes are under construction.

Yesterday, it approved an extra €100m for housing and homelessness for 2017.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says this brings the total funding provided to €1.4bn for this year.

The money will support the delivery of new homes, family hubs and emergency accommodation.
KEYWORDS: Social Housing, Government, Homelessness

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland