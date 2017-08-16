Government condemns white nationalism following violent rallies in US

The Government has refused to condemn Donald Trump after controversial comments he made to the media in the wake of the Charlottesville protests.

The US President has come under criticism after claiming that some of those protesting against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee, had been treated unfairly by the media.

It follows violence at a far right rally in Virginia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney lambasted the views of white supremacists but didn't pass comment on Mr Trump.

"We totally condemn the kind of racism and bigotry that we saw, unfortunately, on our televisions screens in the United States in recent days.

"The kind of thinking that comes from white supremacists or white nationalists is a kind of thinking that Ireland condemns outright."