Government can stay in place 'if they deliver', says Willie O'Dea

A senior Fianna Fáil TD has warned the government if it fails to deliver on the Confidence and Supply Agreement, it will not continue in power.

Some members of Fianna Fáil are said to be unhappy with the deal, while the Taoiseach says he hopes it can be extended after the Budget.

However, Limerick TD Willie O'Dea has warned they might not get that far if progress isn't made.

"The answer to the question depends on the Government," he said.

"If they deliver, the Government can stay in place, if they don't deliver, it won't.

He added: "Take the housing situation for example, Alan Kelly was the second or third last Minister for Housing, he announced 1,500 rapid-build houses. We've discovered this morning that a grand total of 76 have been provided.

"Now, to my way of thinking, that's not delivery. That situation has to improve quite dramatically."

