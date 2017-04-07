Government calls on anyone who is feeling down to talk to someone
The government is calling on anyone who is feeling down to reach out and talk to someone.
The Minister of State for Mental Health Helen McEntee is making the plea on World Health Day.
It comes as the World Health Organisation says the number of people suffering with depression has increased by 18% since 2005.
Minister McEntee says her party is committed to reducing self harm and the number of people dying by suicide.
