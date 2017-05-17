Government called on to do more to prevent migrant deaths in Mediterranean

A coalition of over 20 Irish NGOs is calling for greater action by the government to prevent deaths in the Mediterranean.

More than 1,300 people have drowned trying to reach Europe so far this year.

The Irish Refugee and Migrant Coalition is critical of the government - pointing out we've taken in less than a third of the 4,000 people who were promised asylum.

Coalition spokesperson Caoimhe Sheridan says more can be done.

“Humanitarian visas, humanitarian access programmes increase resettlement numbers.

"There are different avenues like that which mean people can come directly to Europe rather than having to risk their lives in the sea.”