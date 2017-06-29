Government budget policies run risk of overheating the economy according to European Commission

The European Commission says Ireland shouldn't scrap the Universal Social Charge.

The recommendation comes in a report which raises several fears on the state of the economy.

The report given to TDs last night says the Government's budget policies run the risk of overheating the economy.

Political correspondent for Newstalk, Gavan Reilly said the Irish economy is almost at full capacity.

"Usually the Commission always wants countries to have economies which are neither too hot or too cold and that's basically what it is getting at here.

"There's the Irish economy that's almost at full capacity already and if we continue the budget policies we've already used it could fan the flames a bit too much.

"The answer would be not to spend all the money available in the budget which seems unlikely I have to say, given the needs of the new Taoiseach," he said.