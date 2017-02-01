Government beaten in vote over future of water services
The Government has been beaten in the first vote held by the Committee that will decide the future of water services.
Fine Gael was beaten in a vote on whether to hear evidence from the Right2Water group.
But opposition TDs grouped together and ensured that the witnesses will be heard next Tuesday, in a 12-6 vote.
The vote provides the first indication of the minority Government's weakened position on the committee.
