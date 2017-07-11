Government approves plans for 'opt-out' system of organ donation

Back to Ireland Home

The Government has formally approved plans for an opt-out system of organ donation.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has been told to start drafting a law which would put the idea into effect.

The proposals would overhaul Ireland's organ donation system - and living people would have to opt out of the system, instead of the present system of opting in.

Minister Harris says he will also hold a public consultation on the plans over the summer.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland