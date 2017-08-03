Government announces additional €9m to fund international humanitarian crises

The government has announced the commitment to an additional €9m to go to underfunded humanitarian crises.

Concern Worldwide has welcomed the contribution which will provide funding through the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

The move was announced today by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr Simon Coveney, TD, and Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Mr Ciaran Cannon, TD.

This additional contribution comes at a time of extremely high levels of global humanitarian need, according to Concern.

Concern Worldwide Chief Executive, Dominic MacSorley said we are witnessing a truly exceptional global humanitarian crisis.

“We very much welcome this additional funding from the Irish government at a time when millions of people face so much hunger and suffering, largely because of ongoing conflict and the effects of climate change,” he said.

“The humanitarian response to the East Africa famine and food crisis alone is grossly underfunded, as are many other forgotten crises, so this injection of additional funds will save many lives.

“It reinforces Ireland’s long-standing focus on where the needs are greatest, setting an example to other donors to step up and stop ignoring those in greatest need,” added Mr MacSorley.