Government announces €60,000 of funding for St Vincent De Paul

An extra €60,000 in funding has been announced for St Vincent De Paul today.

The money will go towards helping hundreds of families during the challenging post-Christmas period.

The charity helps families in need across the country by providing assistance with food, energy, debt relief and education.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring says Christmas places significant financial pressure on families.

"They deal on a regular basis with the difficulties that are out there," he said.

"post-Christmas is a very difficult time for families. Many, many families find it very difficult leading into Christmas, but particularly after Christmas, and what we don't want them to do is that we don't want them going to money lenders.

"St Vincent De Paul will target the families, the most vulnerable families, and they will target them… in a very discreet way."