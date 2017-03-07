Government agrees to strengthen GSOC powers
The Government has agreed to strengthen the powers of the Garda Ombudsman.
Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald says she believes the time is right to fully examine the legislative provisions on how complaints are made to and dealt with by GSOC.
The office is now 10 years old and Minister Fitzgerald says her amendments to the Garda Síochána Act aim to ensure GSOC can carry out its functions more effectively.
