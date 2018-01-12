Government advertises for position to lead implementation of Sláintecare

The Government has advertised for someone to head reform of the health service.

They are looking for someone to lead the implementation of the Sláintecare report.

The all-party report recommended a number of things including reducing prescription charges, greater investment in primary care and a bigger focus on mental health.

The Government hopes to have picked someone to lead the project by April.

Elsewhere, as hospitals continue to struggle with the effects of the winter flu surge, the Government has been urged to fund free vaccinations for children.

Yesterday, the HSE said the influenza outbreak may not peak until next week and could last a further six weeks.

Social Democrats Councillor Jennifer Whitmore said vaccinating children up to the age of 14 could help minimise the effects.

"It is recognised that children are really good at picking up and spreading a lot of bugs," she said.

"If you want to try to slow down the instances of illness in communities in total, if you can make sure children stay healthy that does help a lot," Councillor Whitmore added.

"There would be costs obviously to providing it for me - but there would be a societal cost in not providing it," she said.