Government accused of deliberately trying to limit compensation for school abuse victims

The Government has been accused of deliberately trying to limit compensation for people who were abused in primary schools.

Fianna Fáil said the state is purposely trying to make it harder for abuse victims to follow the lead of Louise O'Keeffe in winning compensation from the State.

They claim the government is forcing people to take similar legal action to the European courts in order to get justice.

Micheál Martin said a domestic scheme should be offered instead to offer redress to people who may have been abused.

“Are we seriously saying to these victims, notwithstanding the breakthrough judgement of Louise O'Keeffe, that they will now again have to go back to the European Court of Human Rights to get proper application of that judgement?”