Gov jet sold for €0.5m has insurance value of €5m

The former Government Jet - which was sold for less than half a million euro - now has an insurance value of €5m.

That is according to a Sinn Féin TD who's brought new evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

David Cullinane says the jet has been restored and is now being rented out for luxury private travel around the world.

He says the plane's records show it was possible to repair the Gulfstream jet for full use: "On the 23 November 2016, it flew from Paris to New York, on the 28 November 2016 it flew from Allan Town to New York, on the 3 December it flew from New York to Barbados.

"It is advertised here, it can be leased."