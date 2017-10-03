Google to fund coding initiatives in five Irish schools

Google is participating in the European Commission’s Europe Code Week 2017.

The company will fund 60 initiatives in 33 countries, including five in Ireland.

"At Google, we aim to equip students of all backgrounds with the skills to be creators, and not just consumers, of technology," the company said.

"This year, we received almost 500 applications and it was an incredibly tough selection process."

The Irish schools involved are: Saint Eunan's College, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal;

St. Mary's Parish Primary School, Drogheda, Co. Louth;

North Dublin National School Project, Glasnevin, Co. Dublin;

St Vincent's Secondary School, Dundalk, Co. Louth; and

St. Joseph's Primary School, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

Activities will range from in-class and extracurricular computer science activities to coding workshops, visits to ICT local companies and a one year project for students in five European countries to learn programming skills and collaborate in the creation of games for younger students.