Goldenbridge Cemetery to reopen 148 years after dispute with the British War Office

A Dublin cemetery with huge historical significance is to reopen as a working graveyard in a ceremony today.

Goldenbridge Cemetery, which was founded by Daniel O'Connell as the first non-denominational garden cemetery in Ireland, closed 148 years ago after a dispute with the British War Office.

Only families that had purchased plots before the closure were permitted to use the graveyard until now.

It is the last resting place of W.T. Cosgrave - the first head of the Irish Free State and Eugene Lynch - an eight-year-old killed during the Rising.