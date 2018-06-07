GoFundMe page set up for family of Cork man who died in crash on way to beach

By Olivia Kelleher

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the partner and children of a Cork man who died in a crash as the family made their way to the beach over the bank holiday weekend.

Patrick McMahon (39) of Churchtown, and formerly of Douglas in Cork, lost his life after the van he was driving collided with a tractor on the R522 at Ballincurrig on the Buttevant to Liscarroll Road on Monday afternoon.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow following 11.30am requiem mass in Christ the King Church, Turners Cross in the city.

The scene of the crash. Inset: Patrick McMahon

His 14-year-old daughter Vanessa (Nessa) and her teenage boyfriend Thomas Crowley (17) were also injured in the incident.

The teenagers had to be airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by the Rescue Helicopter 112 and are continuing to be treated for their injuries.

It is understood that Patrick McMahon's partner, Gillian McAllen, was travelling in a vehicle behind when the crash occurred.

Daniel McAllen, Gillian's brother, has set up a Go Fund Me page for the family. He says his thoughts and prayers are with Gillian and the children.

"This is an extremely traumatic and deeply sad time for all the immediate and extended families that have been affected.

"Patrick was her love and father to their children. He was also their provider. Please we ask you to consider giving what you can.

On Monday our sister Gillian's family was shattered forever through tragedy.

Patrick McMahon survived by his partner Gillian. He was also a loving father to Jasmine, Nessa, Frank, Sinead, Holly, Joy and Saoirse.

Emergency services including gardai, ambulances, paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter 112 attended at the scene on Monday. They freed the teenagers from the badly damaged van in a lengthy and difficult process.

The Rescue Helicopter had to land at a GAA pitch near CUH as the hospital does not have a helipad. The teenagers were then transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The driver of the tractor, a male in his twenties, was not injured in the incident. However, he was said to have been deeply shocked by the accident.

Diversions were put in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. The road remained closed for a number of hours.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact gardai at Mallow on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page here.