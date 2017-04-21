GLEN appoint Jillian van Turnhout to carry out a review of organisation

GLEN is appointing Jillian van Turnhout to carry out a review of the organisation.

It comes just a day after its chairperson, Kieran Rose, resigned from the Gay and Lesbian Equality Network.

The group is facing questions over funding and is potentially facing a review by the Charities Regulator.

The non-governmental organisation made a voluntary disclosure to the regulator amid queries over a number of issues.

The review will begin on April 24, and report to the board within a period of six weeks.

Commenting on her appointment, Jillian said: “Throughout my career I have had a strong commitment to equality and the achievement of progressive social change.

"I hope my work will help ensure that GLEN is not only fully compliant with statutory obligations and corporate governance but also has a strategic vision."