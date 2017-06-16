Girl injured in accident that killed her aunt and cousin settles case for €255,000

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 16-year old girl who was injured in a road traffic accident in which her aunt and cousin died has settled her High Court action for €255,000.

Rahela Ciurar who was nine years old at the time suffered multiple fractures when the car in which she was a back seat passenger crashed in to a wall near Castlebellingham , Co Louth on December 18, 2010.

The young girl's aunt and a cousin died in the crash, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told.

Rahela Ciurar with her father Cornel. Picture: Courtpix

Rahela Ciurar, Church View, Dromiskin, Co Louth had through her father Cornel Ciurar sued Virgil Covaci, Rivervale Grove, Dunleer, Co Louth as a result of the accident. The girl's aunt Leontina Covaci (35) and her cousin Ezacheal Covaci (9) also of Rivervale Grove, Dunleer, Co Louth, died in the crash on the old N1, south of Castlebellingham.

Senior Counsel Jonathon Kilfeather said Rahela suffered multiple injuries and fractures and was in hospital for 34 days afterwards. He said she still suffers from headaches but otherwise has made a good physical recovery.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross said Rahela whose family are originally from Romania had a very distressing and painful accident and suffered significant injuries but thankfully did not suffer a head injury.

He noted she is doing well in school and has ambitions to be a journalist.

The judge said it was a good settlement and he wished the young girl well for the future.