Gin is the fastest growing spirit category in Ireland

Gin is the fastest growing spirits category among Irish consumers.

It grew by 31% last year according to the Irish Spirits Association.

Exports have also increased substantially in recent years, according to new figures.

Head of the Irish Spirits Association William Lavelle claims the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill is a "major threat" to the industry.

"Consumption of alcohol has fallen 25% since 2001, according to the World Health Organisation," he said.

"Consumption is falling but at the same time exports are growing. If we bring in this Bill, which we don't need to because consumption is fallen, we're ultimately going to impact on our ability to continue to grow our industry and continue to grow export," he said.