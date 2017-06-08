Gifts company Smartbox announces 100 new jobs for Dublin

One hundred new jobs have been announced for Dublin.

Gift voucher firm Smartbox says the positions are being rolled out as part of its expansion in the city. It is based of Talbot Street.

The roles include R&D, customer experience, sales, marketing, finance and supply chain.

The 100 new jobs will see the Smartbox headcount rise to 500 this year.

The company operates in 10 countries with seven brands: Smartbox, Bongo, Buyagift, La Vida Es Bella, Cadeaubox, Dakotabox and Emozione3.

Smartbox Group sold more than six million experience gifts in 2015 and had sales of more than €500m.

Smartbox Group offers a choice of 'experience' gifts including overnight stays, wellness, adventure and food.