Gifts company Smartbox announces 100 new jobs for Dublin

Back to Ireland Home

One hundred new jobs have been announced for Dublin.

Gift voucher firm Smartbox says the positions are being rolled out as part of its expansion in the city. It is based of Talbot Street.

The roles include R&D, customer experience, sales, marketing, finance and supply chain.

The 100 new jobs will see the Smartbox headcount rise to 500 this year.

The company operates in 10 countries with seven brands: Smartbox, Bongo, Buyagift, La Vida Es Bella, Cadeaubox, Dakotabox and Emozione3.

Smartbox Group sold more than six million experience gifts in 2015 and had sales of more than €500m.

Smartbox Group offers a choice of 'experience' gifts including overnight stays, wellness, adventure and food.

Pictured at the Smartbox Group announcement of 100 jobs in Dublin was: (l to r) CEO of Smartbox Group, John Perkins, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation; Mary Mitchell O’Connor and CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan. Picture: Maxwell
KEYWORDS: Smartbox, gifts, jobs

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland