Get the togs and armbands out, it's to be as hot as Greece this weekend

By Ciara Phelan

If you were cribbing and complaining that you had to work today while the sun was shining, don't fret, as the weekend ahead is set to be a scorcher.

After a miserable June so far and without the annual exam weather, we were wondering if we would see a summer at all this year but alas, the sun has finally decided to shine.

The country will continue its hot spell with temperatures hitting 24 degrees so get the inflatable pools out and lash on the sun cream.

A few light breezy winds are expected tomorrow and Sunday but this will cause for some great drying on the clothes lines across the country.

That's not all either as forecasters expect the warm weather to continue into next week as well, giving plenty of opportunities to cook the dinner on the barbeque.

With the hot weather, drivers are reminded to be cautious of breakdowns and cars over-heating.

The AA want to remind the public to expect heavy traffic around parks and beaches are drivers are advised to allow a bit more time while travelling on the roads.

Director of Consumer Affairs of the AA, Conor Faughnan said hot weather can make life difficult for a driver.

"Harsh sunlight and glare can make it difficult to see vulnerable road users such as kids out and about and cyclists on the roads. Hot weather also causes road temperatures to increase and can affect car tyres," he said.

The AA also advised drivers to keep hydrated while driving as sunshine can cause driver fatigue and to expect the unexpected.

