Gerry Adams vows to oppose Brexit 'disaster' in election campaign

Sinn Féin has accused unionists and the British Government of ignoring the "disastrous" impact of Brexit across the island of Ireland.

Party leader Gerry Adams said the British General Election is an opportunity for the republican party to "challenge the disaster that is Brexit".

Speaking at the launch of Sinn Féin's election campaign in Newry, Co Down, he insisted the whole of Ireland must remain within the EU.

Last year Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU by a majority of 56% to 44%.

"This election is an opportunity to put forward our alternative and to point out that the Democratic Unionist Party and the Ulster Unionist Party are ignoring the vote of the people of the North, their people," the Sinn Féin president said.

He added: "It is especially crucial that we stand up to and challenge the disaster that is Brexit.

"We believe that the interests of citizens on this island requires that the North be designated a special status within the EU.

"All of Ireland would remain within the EU and the North would have full access to the EU, including to the Common Agricultural Programme and the Peace programmes."

Mr Adams said Brexit will have a "detrimental effect" on jobs and businesses, especially on the agriculture and agri-food sector.

He accused Theresa May of having no "Irish interests of any kind".

"Her only interest is Brexit. Her only interest is British or English national interest," he said.

Mr Adams added: "Last June the majority of citizens in the North voted to remain.

"We have to defend that democratic vote.

"Our task must be to challenge those parties that support Brexit."