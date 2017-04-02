Gerry Adams promised, alongside Martin McGuinness, to reveal his role during Troubles

Gerry Adams says he might be willing to talk for the first time about his role during the Troubles.

But the Sinn Féin President told Sky News that his contribution must be part of a truth and reconciliation process, which he says the British government is refusing to properly fund.

The latest round of talks aimed at re-establishing power sharing in the North get underway tomorrow.

He insists he made a pledge, alongside his former colleague, the late Martin McGuinness, to officially reveal his past.