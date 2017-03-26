Gerry Adams: No real progress at Stormont talks

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams says there has been no real progress in talks at Stormont.

The northern parties have until tomorrow afternoon to reach a deal that will allow a return to power sharing government.

Mr Adams said the DUP had to work in genuine partnership with nationalists and republicans.

He said progress was vital on legacy issues like the introduction of an Irish Language Act and marriage equality.

He asked: “Sinn Féin is up for building a pluralist rights based society as set out in numerous agreements. Is the DUP?”