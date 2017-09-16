Gerry Adams: New Garda Commissioner 'should not be at the whim of a government minister'

The Sinn Féin President, Gerry Adams, says he favours the appointment of someone from outside the state as the next Garda Commissioner.

The party leader stressed that any appointment should be independent of politics.

His comments come in the wake of Nóirín O'Sullivan's retirement last Sunday.

Mr Adams said other sectors should be looked at to find the next Commissioner.

He said: "I particularly think there is great merit in brining in someone from outside this state, whether that person is a civilian or a serving police officer or in some other service, we will wait and see.

"The most important point I'm making is that that should not be at the whim of a government minister."