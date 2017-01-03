Gerry Adams could be questioned by Gardaí investigating the murder of Brian Stack

Gerry Adams has been accused of misleading the Dáil three times in his statement over the murder of Brian Stack.

Austin Stack, the son of the murdered prison officer, says the Sinn Féin leader mislead the Dáil in his statement explaining his role in contacting the IRA about the murderer.

It is reported today that the Sinn Fein TD could be questioned by Gardaí investigating the murder in 1983.

Austin Stack is urging Gerry Adams to give Gardaí the name of his IRA contact with knowledge of the case.

"He has been calling, on a regular basis over the last 12 months to two years, for people who had information in relation to my father's case to take that information to An Garda Siochána.

"Yet he went into Dáil Éireann and he quite purposefully told the Dáil, and it's on the record at the Dáil, that he would not be providing information that he himself had in relation to my father's murder."