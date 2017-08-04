Gerry Adams calls for more regulation on Dáil bar
The Sinn Féin leader has called for more regulation on the Dáil bar.
Gerry Adams says it is unacceptable that TDs can be under the influence of alcohol while voting on legislation.
It comes after news that more than €5,000 in unpaid tabs were cleared this week.
Gerry Adams says outstanding tabs should be paid, and there should be more regulation on operating hours for the Dáil bar.
