German airline runs Europe-wide vote to decide new route; Shannon in running

Shannon Airport could secure a new route next summer and it will be decided by a Europe-wide public vote, writes Patrick Flynn.

In an unusual move, the low cost subsidiary of Lufthansa, Eurowings, is allowing the general public vote for their favourite of ten possible new routes from Cologne for their summer 2018 schedule.

The shortlist features 10 European destinations including Shannon, Biarritz, Brac, Bergen, Belfast, Trieste, Castellón, Mostar, Podgorica and Trapani while the top three, as voted for by the public, will make their way into Eurowings’ timetable next year.

In the past 48 hours, the Shannon vote has increased to almost 9% rising three places in as many days and leaving the mid-west airport trailing by just over 1% for the all-important third place.

The Dusseldorf based carrier is also offering 50 flights for 2 to one of their destinations.

Eurowings CEO Oliver Wagner said: “Our customers are going to decide where we should fly to—no other airline has ever done this”.

Shannon Airport Managing Director Andrew Murphy said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for the Irish public to positively impact on our country’s tourism industry.

"Given Shannon Airport’s excellent proximity to the Wild Atlantic Way and famous Irish tourist attractions like the Cliffs of Moher and Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, a win for the airport would be a major boost for the Shannon region and Ireland as a whole."

You can vote for a destination here.