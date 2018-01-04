George Hook returning to Newstalk on Saturday

Newstalk has announced George Hook will be returning to the station's schedule on Saturday.

He was suspended from his duties at the talk radio station in September after his comments regarding rape provoked a public backlash.

The presenter offered a "profound apology" on Monday September 10 for his comments.

Managing editor Patricia Monahan said at the time that his comments were “totally wrong and inappropriate and should never have been made.”

George Hook will be presenting 'Hook's Saturday Sit-in' from 8am-10am.

The show will involve interviews, reviews, regular items on travel, music and US politics.

Elsewhere, tech correspondent Jess Kellywill present her own new show ‘Tech Talk’; well-known news presenter Andrea Gilligan will host current affairs and politics-focused ‘Between the Lines’; and Newstalk reporter and regular cover presenter Kieran Cuddihy will present current affairs show, ‘On the Record’.

Newstalk said it was delighted to announce the new schedule.

"We are delighted to announce this exciting new line-up and, in particular, to welcome these new presenters to our weekend schedule, each of whom has proved extremely popular with our audiences, contributing across a range of shows over the past few years," it said.