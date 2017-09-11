George Hook issues 'profound apology' live on air

Broadcaster George Hook has apologised "unreservedly" for the comments on rape he made on his Newstalk programme last Friday, as the show’s sponsors announced they will no longer support the programme, writes Joe Leogue.

Mr Hook, has come in for critcism for questioning whether some rape victims should accept some blame for the crime committed against them.

Dalata Hotel Group, sponsors of the programme, this morning tweeted that it “cannot support any radio station that allows inappropiate & hurtful comments to be made.”

“Our commercial relationship with Newstalk and sponsorship of George Hook High Noon has been terminated this morning,” the group said on social media this morning.

Mr Hook opened his ‘High Noon’ programme with an apology for his comments.

“I want to start the program with a profound apology,” Mr Hook said.

“On Friday September 8th I made comments about rape on the program which are totally inappropriate and unacceptable, and I should never have made them.

“I realise that those comments caused widespread hurt and offence and for this too I am truly sorry.

“I would particularly like to apologise to all victims of rape, the families, the representatives of the organisations who work day and night to reduce the stigma around rape, and also for those who try and increase reporting of crimes involving sexual violence against men and women,” Mr Hook said.

“It was wrong of me to suggest that any blame could be attributed to those victims or that they bear any responsibility in the crimes committed against them.

“By doing that I played a part in perpetuating the stigma and I unreservedly apologise for doing so.

“Everybody has the right to enjoy themselves without fear of being attacked and as a society we have a duty to our daughters and granddaughters to protect that right. On Friday I failed in that duty of care, a failure I deeply regret and for which I am truly sorry,” Mr Hook said.

The Dalata Hotel Group today told the Irish Examiner that it would not comment further on its decision to end its commercial relationship with Newstalk.