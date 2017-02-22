Gender quotas for TV and radio 'not the best way to get women on air'

Gender quotas for TV and radio stations are not the best way to get more women on air, according to the BAI.

The Broadcasting Authority says it wouldn't work practically if a certain number of guests on shows had to be female.

The strategic plan for the BAI was announced earlier with a focus on encouraging diversity and helping stations that are struggling financially.

BAI Chief Executive Michael O'Keefe says they're encouraging more female presenters, but are not in favour of imposing quotas.

"We haven't supported that that has been put forward. I just think from a practical sort of view I'm not sure how work with that will be.

"I think we would be, rather than quotas, I think we will be looking at targets."

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland have welcomed measures by the government to cut the broadcasting levy.

The charge will be significantly reduced by up to 50%, and some small stations will be made exempt.

A new bursary will also be announced to encourage young journalists to enter local radio.