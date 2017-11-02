Gate Theatre to appoint advisor to deal with sexual harassment complaints

The board of the Gate Threatre in Dublin is appointing a professional HR advisor to deal with any potential complaints of sexual harassment.

In a statement it says it joins other theatres in condeming the problem in the sector and wishes to foster a safe and supportive working environment.

An independent expert has been hired to deal with any issues of sexual harassment or abuse of power that might be reported to management now.

The board says anyone contracted or employed by the Gate who has ever experienced the problem, can contact them in confidence at confidential@gate-theatre.ie