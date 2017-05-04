Gas leak closes part of Custom House Quay

Dublin Fire Brigade say part of Custom House Quay has been closed due to a gas leak on North Wall Quay.

Traffic diversions are in place and a number of fire units are at the scene.

The Luas Red Line has fully re-opened with some delays, after a partial closure earlier.

The Green Line is operating normally.

