Gas leak closes part of Custom House Quay
Dublin Fire Brigade say part of Custom House Quay has been closed due to a gas leak on North Wall Quay.
Traffic diversions are in place and a number of fire units are at the scene.
The Luas Red Line has fully re-opened with some delays, after a partial closure earlier.
The Green Line is operating normally.
Custom House Quay is now closed due to the #gas leak North Wall Quay. Traffic diversions. 4 units on scene #Dublin #Fire @GasNetIrl pic.twitter.com/2FBAHOHM3i— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 4, 2017
