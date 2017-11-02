Gardaí who falsified breath tests did not benefit through financial or career gains, according to AGS President

The President of the Association of Garda Superintendents has said no garda who falsified breath tests "benefited any way financially or fed into any promotion prospects for them".

Noel Cunningham's comments followed the publication of the Policing Authority Report into the breath test scandal which revealed that there may be another 400,000 falsified breath tests.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke, Mr Cunningham rejected the idea there was an implicit pressure to inflate numbers.

'I don't accept that, I accept that there was implicit pressure on members of the Garda Síochana to perform the checkpoints, because we have to look at what our function here was, our function was as we said back in May, was to reduce drunk driving and certainly there was implicit pressure to make sure that check points were done," he said.

"Now, you look at Crowe Howarth and it says as a result of this members then were recording data which was inaccurate in relation to numbers. I know it was said that it was in some policing plans to increase the number of actual breath tests but it certainly wasn't one that I was familiar with, I'm sure it exists because Crowe Howarth have found it."

Mr Cunningham said if members are identified in the scandal, they should be dealt with but he was unsure what value it would have given that it would be an expensive process.

"If we're going to go down the road of dealing with this then right across the board that is going to be a very long term, it's going to be extremely expensive and I'm just unsure what will it arrive at at the very end, what will be derived from it, what value added will come from it," he said.