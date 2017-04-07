Gardaí welcome clarity of Fennelly report

Gardaí have welcomed the finding of the Fennelly report into the recording of phone calls at Garda stations.

They say it brings clarity over the legal status of the systems that are in place, and raises issues that will be addressed as quickly as possible.

The Government says the report reinforces its decision to undertake a root and branch review of Gardaí.

They said: "We will work with the relevant authorities on the recommended legislation on this matter.

"There will now be a detailed examination of the report and where any organisational issues are identified they will be addressed as quickly as possible."