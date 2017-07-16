Gardaí warn of extra security measures at large events this year

Festival goers should expect extra security measures at events throughout the year, a Garda Superintendent has said today.

Today is the last day of the Longitude music festival in Rathfarnham in Dublin and Gardaí are reminding people to be mindful.

Several patrons complained of being crushed and fainting in queues for the festival on Friday.

.@longitudefest @GardaTraffic is this your idea of crowd mgt? Ppl close to passing out in the crowds pic.twitter.com/NrUIIz8vs4 — Dee Power (@DeePower_) July 14, 2017

Superintendent Peter Duff says people can expect to see increased safety initiatives at all public events.

"We in An Garda Síochána, particularly this year, have taken increased steps to ensure the safety of patrons attending concerts, matches etc.," he said.

"That's my primary concern is make sure that everyone gets in here, enjoys the concert, and goes home safely."