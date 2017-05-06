Gardaí use neighbour's ladder to rescue man trapped in burning house

Two gardaí rescued a man trapped in a blazing house overnight, after they ran to a neighbour's house to get a ladder.

Castleblayney garda station received a call at 2.45am of a house on fire in Upper Bree, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and of a man trapped in the house.

Two gardaí went immediately to the scene, where they found a man, in his 40s, trapped in an upper room.

The gardaí located a ladder at a nearby house and used it to rescue the man.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel but was not taken to hospital.

Gardaí believe the fire was started accidentally.