Gardaí urged to submit information about false breath tests to Assistant Commissioner and Policing Authority

An Garda Síochána has today issued an appeal for information in relation to false breath tests.

It has urged all members of the force to submit information to both Assistant Commissioner Michael O'Sullivan and Policing Authority.

It was recently revealed nearly one and a half million falsified breath tests were recorded on the Garda pulse system.

“An Garda Síochána is determined to ensure that all the issues raised in relation to breath-tests are thoroughly addressed so they can't happen again,” the statement reads.

“As part of this process, An Garda Síochána would once again urge anyone in the organisation - members and civilians - with information relating to breath tests issues or evidence of wrongdoing within An Garda Síochána to bring it forward to Assistant Commissioner O'Sullivan and the Policing Authority who are conducting their own examination into the breath-test issue.

“This follows comments by some Garda personnel to the media in recent days on such issues.

“During Assistant Commissioner O'Sullivan's examination all Garda personnel - members of and civilians - were invited to make individual submissions or bring forward any relevant information.”

Earlier this week, the Garda Representative Association claimed none of their members falsified roadside breath tests, but were told to elevate figures by senior officers.